Check out: Cricket stadium in Pakistan turned into a vegetable farm

Cricket is arguably the most loved sport in Pakistan. The country was devoid of some quality international cricket due attack on Sri Lankan team back in 2009. However, things have improved a lot since then and a lot of teams have traveled to Pakistan to play cricket and even New Zealand and England are slated to tour the country over the next couple of months.

Interestingly, since COVID-19 breakout last year, most of the international matches are being played in Lahore and Karachi only. Previously, even Multan and Faisalabad hosted cricket games. But not many stadiums are there in the country when compared to countries like India, Australia or England. In a shocking turn of events, it has now come forward that a cricket stadium in Khanewal, the Punjab Province of Pakistan, has been turned into a vegetable farm.

According to ARY News, the millions of rupees were spent to build the stadium with an aim to encourage cricketers to take up the sport. The idea was to provide them with good facilities. The stadium has a proper practice area, pavilion and ground but it is now under the control of the farmers who have turned it to a farm. The stadium which was expected to host at least domestic matches is now growing chilli, pumpkin etc. on its land.

Where are authorities????

Look how they are destroying 🏏 stadium, how they are playing with future of 🇵🇰, this is KHANEWAL’s Cricket Stadium’ Sad story….

کاش کسی کو پاکستان کے مستقبل کی فکر ہو تو یہ مرچیں کھلاڑیوں کے زخموں پر نہ لگیں pic.twitter.com/r3A8K2UfWt — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) August 16, 2021

The video of the stadium has surfaced just as Pakistan prepares to resume full-fledged international cricket in the country. In September, New Zealand will tour Pakistan for a white-ball series, followed by England and Australia in October and February respectively. International cricket in Pakistan had come to a standstill after a group of terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009. The country’s cricket board would like to see only positive news get out now that top teams are willing to tour Pakistan after an 11-year hiatus, thus this footage of Khanewal Stadium would sting administrators.