A Haryana Police sub-inspector was caught collecting a bribe by Vigilance officers in Faridabad, but as they were ready to arrest him, he attempted to swallow the cash to obliterate the evidence. On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral.

The sub-inspector has been identified as Mahender Pal posted in Sector 3 police station.

He was arrested from a wedding function. He had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe in a case of buffalo theft, out of which Rs 6,000 had already been taken by him earlier.

In the video, it can be seen that the vigilance agents struggle with Sub-Inspector Mahender Pal to remove the money from his mouth. To get the money back, one of the officials shoved his fingers in the cop’s mouth. Another vigilance officer shoved a man who attempted to step in.

According to the complaint filed by Shambhu Yadav, a resident of Sector 3, he had sold a cow to a man named Deshraj for Rs 40,000. He gave him Rs 30,000 but the remaining amount was pending. In the meantime, Deshraj filed a complaint against Shambhu’s grandson alleging that he had stolen a buffalo, added Yadav in his complaint.

After receiving the complaint, a special team was formed to carry out a raid, which was led by Inspector Sheoran Lal. During the raid, the accused Sub Inspector swallowed the bribe money but the VB team made him vomit and recovered the money.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB.