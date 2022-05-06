Music maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got married to fiance – audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The music composer shared a family photo from the wedding ceremony which also had a portrait of his late mother displayed near the seating area of the bride and groom. Also read: AR Rahman defends Will Smith on The Kapil Sharma Show as host teases him about their picture together. Watch

The family picture shows the bride and groom in white wedding ensembles as they sit on a sofa to pose for the camera. AR Rahman’s elder daughter Raheema, wife Saira Banu, the music composer himself and his son Ameen can be seen standing behind them. Sharing the picture on Instagram, AR Rahman wrote, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marriage.”

Rahman’s colleagues congratulated Khatija and the family in the comments section. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Congratulations to the entire family!” Singer Shreya Ghosal wrote, “Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple.”

Khatija also shared a picture to announce her wedding on Instagram. She wrote, “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man.” It gives a better look at their look for the wedding.



Her post was also showered with congratulatory messages from her fans and various singers. Neeti Mohan also wrote, “Many many congratulations Khatija and @riyasdeenriyan.” Singer Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, “Congratulations kannamma. So so happy for you. I wish you only happiness peace and all the love in the world.” Harshdeep Kaur again commented, “Congratulations Khatija & Riyas!! God bless you both!”

Khatija and Riyasdeen got engaged in January this year. She had shared several pictures from the engagement ceremony for which she wore a pink and silver outfit. Just like her father, Khatija is also a singer-musician. She has sung various songs including Rock a Bye Baby for Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi.