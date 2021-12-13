Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare are basking in the snow.

Nupur shared the pictures on Instagram, “My first snowfall ever, how cool is this. #snow #snowfall #travel #holiday,” he said

“What a cutiieee,” Ira commented on the post along with a bunch of heart emojis.

However, the couple did not name the place. Both maintained silence whether the pictures were clicked in India or any other foreign location.

Fans reacted as well. “Shooting for Aamir sir’s new movie? Barfarosh,” wrote a user said.

“Just like a fairytale,” another fan wrote.

Last month, Ira celebrated Diwali with Nupur and his mother. He shared a picture of the three of them dressed in ethnic outfits and wrote, “Dressup, smile and say cheese #diwali #vibes #smile #happy.”

Ira made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram on Valentine’s week this year. In February, on the occasion of Promise Day, she shared a bunch of pictures with him and wrote, “It’s an honor to make promises with and to you… #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

In 2019, she directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea featuring Hazel Keech in the lead role. Her elder brother Junaid Khan was seen in a pivotal role in the drama too.

Meanwhile, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan. The film, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 14.