Mukesh Ambani continues to top the list of the wealthiest persons in India with an estimated net worth of $88.6 billion. Here is the list of top 25 billionaires in India:

ADVERTISEMENT

Mukesh Ambani: $89.5 billion Gautam Adani: $53.0 billion Shiv Nadar: $25.8 billion Cyrus Poonawalla: $25.6 billion Savitri Jindal & family: $18.0 billion Lakshmi Mittal: $16.5 billion Radhakishan Damani: $16.5 billion Dilip Shanghvi: $16.3 billion Kumar Birla: $14.9 billion Uday Kotak: $13.9 billion Kushal Pal Singh: $11.4 billion Ravi Jaipuria: $10.2 billion Azim Premji: $9.2 billion Ashwin Dani & family: $7.9 billion Hasmukh Chudgar & family: $7.6 billion Benu Gopal Bangur: $7.2 billion Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry: $7.2 billion Sunil Mittal: $6.6 billion Gopi Kishan Damani: $6.5 billion Vikram Lal & family: $6.4 billion Mahendra Choksi & family: $6.1 billion Murali Divi & family: $6.1 billion Mangal Prabhat Lodha: $6.1 billion Rekha Jhunjhunwala: $5.7 billion A.Yusuff Ali: $5.2 billion