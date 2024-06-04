Suggestions

June 4, 2024

ChatGPT down on Lok Sabha Result day, OpenAI says investigating issue

June 4, 2024
OpenAI’s viral generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, was down for several users across the world and for Indians on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results and people were posting on social media about how they couldn’t access the tool. 

According to OpenAI, it has interfered with clandestine efforts meant to manipulate Indian elections through the use of AI models. This information was made available just four days before the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results are expected to be announced.

Flagged in May, the activity targeting Indian polls was highlighted in the report, which also identifies the “network was operated by STOIC, a political campaign management firm in Israel.” The OpenAI report highlights campaigns utilizing AI for covert operations aimed at manipulating public opinion or influencing political outcomes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

