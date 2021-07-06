Chargesheet filed against six persons for selling Waqf land using forged signatures

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against six persons for selling 6.6 Kanals of Waqf land at Rangpora Zakoora here in 2003 on forged signatures of then Vice Chairman Muslim Auqaf Trust.

A spokesman of the Crime Branch Kashmir said that the case (FIR No. 22/2012) under section 420,468,467,471,120-B RPC & 5(2) PC Act was registered in 2012 after preliminary investigation following a complaint then Secretary WAQF Board in this regard.

The charge-sheet was filed against six accused persons before the Court of Additional District and Session Judge Anti-Corruption Srinagar.

The accused include Abdul Rashid Wani son of Abdul Aziz Wani of Habbak Crossing Zakura (Controller Revenue Estates/ Assistant Secretary Muslim Auqaf Trust), Mohammad Farooq Hakak alias Jan son of Ghulam Nabi Hakak of Kadi Kadal Srinagar, Ghulam Qadir Mir son of Mohammad Sultan Mir of Azad Basti Tower Lane Natipora and Mohammad Lateef Misger son of Mohammad Sidiq Misger of Aali Kadal, at present Alamdar Colony Lal Bazar Srinagar besides two persons who passed away since.

In the complaint, the then Secretary WAQF Board had alleged that the land measuring 6.6 Kanals situated at Rangpora Zakoora of Waqf Board, was shown alienated in favour of Ishtaq Ahmad Ashai by way of fabricating an order (No. 360-64 Dated 05.08.2003).

“The order was shown issued under the forged signatures of then Vice Chairman Muslim Auqaf Trust. Accordingly after conducting a Preliminary Verification, a case FIR No. 22/2012 was registered,” the spokesman said in a statement, adding, “The investigation conducted has established the offences against the six accused persons who have hatched criminal conspiracy with one another and thereby have been able to grab the land situated at Rangpora Zakoora belonging WAQF Board.

The land was found transferred through a fake NOC issued by the accused person.”

The investigation further revealed that the land was actually to be leased out but instead the officers and officials of Waqf Board in connivance with the accused land brokers issued the forged order and fake NOC regarding the alienation of land and thus managed to get the land sold illegally to the person who happen to be the employees of Waqf Board.