Chandraker Bharti is new Principal Secretary, Home

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government today appointed Chandraker Bharti as Principal Secretary, Home.

A 1996 IAS officer, he was recently repatriated to Jammu and Kashmir. Today General Administration Department issued a formal order about his new appointment as Principal Secretary, Home..

“In the interest of administration, Chandraker Bharti IAS (AGMUT 1996) awaiting orders of adjustment is posted as Principal Secretary to government, home department with immediate effect,” said Sanjeev Verma Commissioner Secretary to Government, GAD