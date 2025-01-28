SRINAGAR, JANUARY 28: Residents of Habba Kadal, Chandapora, and Kral Khud areas have raised concerns over an ‘acute shortage of drinking water, which has persisted for a long time’. According to the locals, the overhead water tank at Gadoodbagh Chandapora has become defunct, leaving them with a ’minimal water supply’.

“This limited supply is insufficient to meet our daily needs,” a resident lamented. “We have approached the concerned authorities of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department several times, but no action has been taken to address the issue.”

The residents of Chandapora, Baba Pora, and Habba Kadal have now made an urgent appeal to the concerned Minister to intervene and resolve their grievances. They have requested the Jal Shakti Department to ensure an uninterrupted water supply by installing fresh pipelines and sourcing water from alternative facilities.

“This is a basic necessity, and we hope the authorities will take swift action to restore regular water supply to our areas,” the residents urged.