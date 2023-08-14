KUPWARA: Three decade long wait of Cinema Lovers ended today with the special Screening of Shahrukh Khan starrer Bollywood Movie ‘Chak De India’ at newly inaugurated Multipurpose cinema Hall at Handwara under ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign.

Pertinently, cinemas were closed down in Kashmir Valley after the surge of militancy in early 90s.

Today after more than three decades, hundreds of people including students of different schools, PRIs and local youth enjoyed the screening of Shahrukh Khan starrer Movie ‘Chak De India’ in a series of shows.

People of the district expressed their gratitude to Hon’ble LG, Manoj Sinha for opening Cinema in Handwara and screening of movies.

The Screening of Movie was preceded by a colorful Cultural Show, which was organized by the District Administration under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir.

Show was presented by the students of Balashram and Narinakatan and was attended by Chairman Municipality Handwara, District Information Officer Kupwara, Tehsildar Handwara, Deputy CEO Kupwara, SHO Handwara and other Officers.

On the occasion, different stalls were established by Departments of Horticulture, Agriculture, Handicrafts, Handloom and Social Welfare to showcase the traditional handicrafts and organic produce of district Kupwara

It is important to mention that Lieutenant Governor J&K UT had inaugurated Cinema Hall at Handwara Sub-Division of Kupwara district on July 16 to provide big-screen experience to the people.