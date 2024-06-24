Chairperson DDC B’la chairs preliminary meeting

BARAMULLA: The Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, Safeena Beigh today chaired a preliminary meeting of all DDC Members and Officers at Dak Bungalow here to take a first-hand appraisal of department wise progress of developmental works under District Capex and Area Development Fund.

The meeting was attended by all the members of DDC, District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa; Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Syed Qamar Sajad; Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD), Shabir Ahmad Hakak; District Information Officer Baramulla, Iftikhar Ahmad; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ibad-ur-Rahman; Senior Engineers of R&B, RDD, PDD and other departments.

At the outset, the ADDC, who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the DDC, extended a warm welcome to the chairperson and all the members of the DDC to the general meeting. The ACD provided a detailed presentation on the physical and financial progress achieved in developmental works being executed under different sectors in the district during the year 2023-24.

During the meeting, it was informed that for the financial year 2023-24 out of 2,023 works allocated under the Area Development Fund (ADF) with a budget of Rs.110.16 crore, 2,006 works were tendered and 1,501 were physically completed, with an expenditure realisation of Rs. 64.33 crore. The proposed plan for the financial year 2024-25 was also discussed during the meeting, with fund allocations under the area development fund set at Rs. 8.6 Crores for the District Development Council (DDC), Rs. 5.64 Crores for the Block Development Council (BDC), and Rs. 81.22 Crores for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI). Additionally, the DDC discussed developmental initiatives to be implemented for the current year, including the installation of solar street lights in all 401 panchayats of the district, beautification of Jhelum river front, the construction of a DDC complex, the establishment of a training and resource center, procurement of spare transformers, water pipes, street lights, and other essential infrastructure.

Speaking during the meeting, the chairperson, DDC stressed on all the officers and the members of the DDC to ensure completion of targets and utilization of 100% funds to avoid any fund lapse and exhorted upon all the officers to maintain transparency and accountability in the execution of works.