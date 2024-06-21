Chairman PHDCCI attends inaugural function of J&K Trade Show

SRINAGAR: Chairman of PHDCCI Kashmir A P Vicky Shaw, along with Co-Chair Himayoun Wani and Deputy Director Iqbal Fayaz Jan, today graced the inaugural function of the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Show 2024 (Summer Edition) at the Kashmir Heritage Government Arts Emporium. The event was officially inaugurated by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The inaugural session was attended by Atal Duloo (IAS) Chief Secretary J&K UT, Vikramjit Singh (IAS) Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri (IAS) Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, and Khalid Jahangir (JKAS) MD JKTPO.

Following the inauguration, Chairman A P Vicky Shaw, along with his esteemed colleagues, visited the various stalls set up at the event. They engaged in conversations with enthusiastic entrepreneurs who had displayed their products with the assistance of SIDBI, IUST-CIED, and STEM candidates from IIM Jammu. The interactions were fruitful and provided valuable insights into the innovative offerings showcased at the trade show.

During their visit, the PHDCCI representatives had the opportunity to connect with the sports delegation of the Iraqi Sqay Team, who were special invitees at the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Show 2024. This exchange highlighted the collaborative spirit of the event, fostering international relations and promoting cultural exchange within the trade community.

The Jammu & Kashmir Trade Show 2024 (Summer Edition) serves as a platform for budding entrepreneurs, established businesses, and industry experts to come together, showcase their products and services, and explore new avenues for growth and collaboration. The presence of esteemed dignitaries like Manoj Sinha and the active participation of organizations like PHDCCI Kashmir further emphasize the importance of such events in driving economic development and fostering a conducive business environment in the region.

The success of the inaugural function and the enthusiastic participation of stakeholders set a promising tone for the upcoming days of the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Show 2024. With a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration, the event is poised to make significant contributions to the economic landscape of the region.