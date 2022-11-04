Srinagar, Nov: A series of awareness cum sensitization programmes on ‘Mental Health’ were held by Child Guidance and Well-being Center (CGWC) IMHANS-Kashmir in collaboration with Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in Anantnag district.

The series was held by a team of professionals from CGWC with an aim to acquaint children and teachers about the mental health issues, their causes, signs, symptoms and remedies.

The first program was held at Govt Model Boys Higher Secondary School Barakpora Anantnag where almost 200 children and 25 teachers were made aware about the mental health issues.

The second programme was held at St. Peters International Academy where almost 300 students and 30 teachers sensitized about the Mental Health issues.

Another programme was held at Govt Model Higher Secondary School Dooru Anantnag. In this programme, around 300 students were made aware of various mental health issues, their causes, signs and symptoms.

Also, individual sessions were attended with teachers and children at all the three places.

Dr Zaid Wani, Head CGWC while lauding the efforts of the team and DSEK said that such programmes help in spreading awareness in the society.

“If we can reach 1000 students through such programmes, it means we are sensitizing 1000 households about mental health issues,” said Dr Wani.