Cervical cancer vaccination : J&K to send 25-member team for training

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir is sending a team of 25 frontline workers for training in a bid to prepare for a possible cervical cancer vaccine rollout.

This follows a communiqué from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for training before rolling out the vaccine for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection, which causes cervical cancer among women.

“HPV vaccination has not been rolled out in J&K so far. However, we have been asked to send a team for training. We are sending a 25-member team for training in December. Training will also be conducted at the district level. It is a prerequisite so that we remain ready before the possible rollout anytime,” Dr. Poonam Sethi, Director of Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, told The Kashmir Monitor.

The training comes at a time when the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced the phased rollout of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. In the first phase, IMA members and families will be inoculated. The vaccination for the general public may be rolled out early next year.

India accounts for nearly 23 per cent of all cervical cancer deaths globally, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates. India reports approximately 80,000 new cervical cancer cases and 35,000 related deaths each year, with HPV subtypes 16 and 18 being the primary causes. A cancer of the cervix, it is caused by abnormal cell growth, most often due to HPV infection.

Last year, Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman proposed vaccination to prevent cervical cancer. The vaccination programme will be for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for the prevention of cervical cancer. The government will encourage this vaccination among the eligible categories, she added.

Like Covid COVID-19 vaccination, the Centre plans an HPV inoculation program for girls between the ages of 9-14 years old. All girls between the ages of 9 and 14 years will receive the vaccines in their schools or nearby government primary health centres.

Some states have already rolled out a vaccination programme to prevent the girls from this deadly disease. Tamil Nadu is all set to become the first state to launch a free HPV vaccination programme for girls up to 14 years.

“It is being done in a phased manner. Our turn will also come,” said Dr Sethi.