CEO SSCL Reviews Progress of Under-Construction Opportunity Charging Station for E-Buses

Srinagar:

The Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS, conducted a site visit at Zoonimar to review the progress of the under-construction Opportunity Charging Station for electric buses (e-buses).

During the visit, the CEO inspected the ongoing construction activities and evaluated the readiness of the infrastructure being developed to support efficient and uninterrupted e-bus operations. The concerned officials briefed him on the project timeline, technical specifications, and current status of implementation.

The Opportunity Charging Station is being developed to enable rapid and intermediate charging of e-buses during short operational halts. This facility is expected to substantially reduce vehicle downtime, improve fleet utilization, and enhance overall operational efficiency. Upon commissioning, it will contribute to improved route reliability and increased service frequency for daily commuters.

CEO underscored the importance of timely project completion while ensuring strict adherence to prescribed quality standards. He reaffirmed SSCL’s commitment to strengthening sustainable, clean, and eco-friendly urban mobility solutions.

The initiative represents a significant component of Srinagar Smart City’s green mobility strategy and reflects its ongoing efforts to develop a modern, efficient, and environmentally responsible public transportation system for the city.