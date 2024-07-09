CEO, SSCL reviews progress of Smart City works

SRINAGAR, JULY 09: Today, the CEO Srinagar Smart City Ltd, Dr Owais Ahmad accompanied by the Addl CEO, officers from SMC, Srinagar Smart City, and other line departments, visited Khayam Chowk and Nowpora to assess the development progress.

Expressing his satisfaction with the pace and quality of the ongoing works, CEO Dr. Owais emphasized the need to accelerate progress to ensure the completion of the project.

Recognizing the project’s significance for the residents of Srinagar, CEO urged all involved agencies to intensify their efforts and strictly adhere to the project guidelines.

During the inspection, CEO engaged with project officials, engineers, and workers to gain firsthand insights into the challenges and advancements in the smart city project.

CEO commended their dedication and hard work towards realizing the vision of transforming Srinagar into a modern, sustainable, and citizen-friendly city.

The Smart City Mission in Srinagar is dedicated to leveraging technology and innovation to enhance the quality of life for its residents. It focuses on establishing a resilient and efficient urban infrastructure, improving public services, promoting sustainable development, and fostering economic growth.