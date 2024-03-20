CEO SSCL Reviews Progress of Smart City Projects

Srinagar, March 20th – Today, Dr. Owais Ahmed (IAS),the CEO,SSCL conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing smart city projects in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar accompanied by the Chief Engineer, SSCL, Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers, Senior Officials from SMC and allied departments, to evaluate the current status of the projects and ensuring timely completion.

The CEO examined the developments achieved thus far and actively engaged with the project teams to gain valuable insights and address any challenges that may be impeding the progress of these crucial projects.

During the inspection, key aspects such as infrastructure development, technological implementations, and urban rejuvenation efforts were carefully scrutinized to ensure adherence to quality standards and project timelines. The CEO emphasized the significance of these smart city projects in transforming Karan Nagar into a modern and sustainable urban hub that enhances the quality of life for its residents.The commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in project execution remains paramount in realizing the overarching goal of creating a smarter and more sustainable urban environment in Karan Nagar and across Srinagar.