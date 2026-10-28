CEO SSCL reviews E-Bus Operations at Pantha Chowk





SRINAGAR: Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Dr. Basharat Qayoom, on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of Srinagar’s electric bus services and inspected the E-Bus depot at Pantha Chowk, directing officials and service providers to improve fleet utilisation, maintenance, operational monitoring and passenger convenience.

The CEO was accompanied by the Additional CEO SSCL, General Manager, Public Transport Operations; Manager, Operations and Enforcement (E-Bus); Statistical Officer; and representatives of Tata and Chalo Mobility.

During the review, Dr. Basharat took stock of the deployment and operational performance of the electric bus fleet. He stressed the need for effective monitoring of bus schedules, route-wise deployment and service frequency to ensure punctuality and minimise inconvenience to commuters.

The CEO directed the concerned SSCL officials to closely monitor daily operations, review the performance of individual routes and ensure prompt resolution of operational issues in coordination with the service providers.

Emphasising the responsibility of the operating agency, the CEO stressed the need for regular preventive maintenance, timely repairs, effective charging management and maximum availability of roadworthy buses. Tata’s representatives were asked to ensure close coordination between depot and field teams and to address technical and maintenance-related issues promptly, in accordance with the applicable contractual obligations.

The role of Chalo Mobility in passenger-facing digital services was also highlighted, with emphasis on the reliability of real-time bus tracking, digital ticketing and passenger information. Accurate service updates and timely communication of route changes or disruptions are important to help commuters plan their journeys and access public transport conveniently.

Dr. Basharat further emphasised better coordination among SSCL officials, Tata and Chalo Mobility, along with regular review of operational performance, passenger complaints and service-related gaps. He stressed that issues affecting commuters must be identified and addressed in a time-bound manner.

At the Pantha Chowk depot, the CEO reviewed the arrangements supporting the operation and maintenance of the fleet and underscored the importance of operational preparedness, adherence to prescribed standards and efficient utilisation of available infrastructure.

The review focused on strengthening accountability among all stakeholders and ensuring that Srinagar’s electric bus services operate efficiently, reliably and in the interest of the travelling public.