CEO, SSCL inspects Smart City projects in downtown areas 

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: The Chief Executive Officer Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Dr. Owais Ahmed undertook a detailed assessment of the smart city Mission underway in Downtown Srinagar.

Accompanied by a team of Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs), and officials from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and other relevant departments, Dr. Owais oversaw the advancement of projects at various locations including Kohnakhan Dalgate, Khanyar, Rajouri Kadal, Nawa Kadal, and Safa Kadal Nallamar road.

The primary objective of this visit was to evaluate the current status of the smart city projects in Downtown Srinagar, ensuring that they are on track for timely completion.

During the inspection, the CEO meticulously reviewed the progress at each project site and engaged with officials to address any obstacles hindering the work.

Dr Owais stressed the importance of seamless coordination among all stakeholders to ensure the smooth execution and timely delivery of these transformative projects.

Furthermore, the CEO, SSCL, extended an appeal to the public for their patience and cooperation as these projects progress towards enhancing the urban landscape of Downtown Srinagar.