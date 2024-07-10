CEO Smart City tours Souq Market Batamaloo

SRINAGAR, JULY 10: As part of continuous monitoring of various projects being carried out under Smart City Mission in Srinagar City for their timely completion, the CEO SSCL, Dr.Owais Ahmed today visited Jehangir Chowk Junction improvement, Souq Market and Craft center at Batmaloo to review the works being executed under the highly privileged project.

Impressing upon the concerned officials to expedite the work on projects on war footing basis, CEO directed the officials that the projects being executed in the city should be completed on war footing basis.

Dr.Owais also expressed gratitude to traders and the general public for their full support and cooperation.

The CEO was accompanied by GM (UD), Executive Engineer SSCL, Officers from SMC, SSCL and line departments.