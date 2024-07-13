CEO reviews progress on 160-bed block at B&J Hospital

SRINAGAR, JULY 13: Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency, (ERA), Aijaz Asad, today chaired a meeting to review progress on various flagship sub-projects being executed under the World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project in the region.

While assessing work progress on the state-of-the-art EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) being constructed under JTFRP at an estimated cost of Rs 40.16 crore, the CEO was informed that most of the civil works including the construction of the main building, service building, dormitory building have been completed. Besides, construction of internal roads, and boundary walls around the complex and installation of electrical poles has also been done while construction of a fire fighting tank and other ancillary works is in progress.

The CEO directed the executing agency to immediately take up the work on the installation of the HVAC (heating ventilation and air conditioning) system in the building and simultaneously accelerate other activities under the prestigious sub-project to ensure its timely completion.

Pertinently, the state-of-the-art Art Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) building at Ompura Budgam is being constructed under the component of Strengthening of Disaster Management Capacity of JTFRP which comprises of Main Control Building with G+1 floor, Service Block, Dormitory Building for NDRF & SDRF personnel, Recreation and large sized warehouse which will be used for stocking of various relief and rescue equipment and essential food commodities.

Later, Aijaz Asad reviewed the progress on the construction of a 160-bed additional block at the Bone and Joint, hospital, Barzulla being constructed for Rs 103.27 crore.

The CEO was informed that work on the sub-project is in the advanced stage while the installation of lifts, construction of connecting corridors between the old and new hospital buildings, and other ancillary work on the main building are in full swing.

Aijaz Asad directed the R&B (PWD) to further expedite the pace of work on the sub-project ensuring its completion within the stipulated timeline.

While briefing the CEO about the progress on the construction of an additional block at GDC, Bemina, the SE R&B, (PWD) informed that work on the installation of lifts in the building and other minor ancillary works is being given a further push to ensure the earliest completion of the sub-project.

The CEO directed the engineers to meticulously monitor the progress of work on all the works being executed under the World Bank-funded JTFRP to ensure that these are completed within the stipulated project deadline. He also directed strict monitoring of the quality parameters of these vital works.

Present in the meeting were Rakesh Mahajan, Director, Technical, JTFRP, Dr. Altaf Kawoosa, Medical Superintendent, Bone & Joint Hospital, Barzulla, Sushil Kumar, Project Manager, JKERA, Mushtaq Ahmad, SE, R&B (PWD) Central and other senior officers of J&KERA, R&B (PWD) and Health Department.