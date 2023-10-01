During a recent appearance at Vox Media’s Code 2023 event, Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), engaged in a 45-minute interview with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin. In the course of the discussion, she disclosed previously undisclosed data about the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the interview, Yaccarino emphasized that she had only assumed her role at ‘X’ 12 weeks ago. During this time, she unveiled the sobering revelation that ‘X’ has experienced a decline in its daily active users following Elon Musk’s takeover.

At the tech conference, Yaccarino revealed that the company currently boasts 225 million daily active users, signifying a substantial drop of tens of millions, or approximately 11.6 percent, compared to the period just before Musk’s acquisition.

In a comparison with data from last year, Elon Musk had previously shared tweets indicating that Twitter had 254.5 million daily active users just prior to his acquisition. ‘X’ later revised this figure to 245 million daily active users, with Yaccarino referencing “200 to 250 million” daily active users during the interview.

According to reports from Mashable, Yaccarino’s statistics indicate that ‘X’ has experienced a loss of millions of daily active users, equating to around 3.7 percent, since Musk’s acquisition. These numbers even fall short of the figures Musk had disclosed when he was at the helm, with Twitter having 259.4 million daily active users in mid-November 2022. Consequently, ‘X’ has witnessed a decline of nearly 15 million users, amounting to roughly 5.6 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

When questioned about user metrics, Yaccarino attempted to shift the focus and mentioned that ‘X’ had a daily active user base ranging from 200 to 250 million. She also highlighted the presence of 50,000 communities on the platform and cited an increase in engagement numbers since June.

Furthermore, Yaccarino asserted that ‘X’ currently boasts 550 million monthly active users. However, it remains unclear how much monthly active user growth has occurred under Musk’s leadership.

In a promising outlook for the company’s financial health, Yaccarino stated that ‘X’ is anticipated to turn a profit in early 2024. She confidently proclaimed, “Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what’s coming is that it looks like in early ’24, we will be turning a profit.” Additionally, Yaccarino highlighted that “90% of the top 100 advertisers have returned to the platform in the last 12 weeks alone.