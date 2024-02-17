CEO J&K organises workshop for media persons

SRINAGAR: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a one day workshop for media personnel was organised today at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Darul-Intikhab here.

The program was attended by representatives of major news outlets of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants were briefed about all the important aspects of media during the election process including spread of information/ disinformation, fake news, media certification and monitoring committees. The representatives were also apprised about code of ethics for social media operation and regulations regarding poll day coverage.

Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole inaugurated the session and stressed upon the crucial role of Media as a watchdog for fair and transparent elections.

National level master trainers Chand Kishore Sharma and Riaz Ahmed Butt imparted training on several topics including Media centers, restrictions of exit and opinion polls, enforcement of MCC and other regulations.

Chief Electoral Officer J&K in his closing address apprised the participants on various election related aspects highlighting the need for a check on fake news and the role of media in ensuring a civil discourse both during and after the election processes. He also emphasized upon the importance of maintaining good practices and transparency to ensure peaceful and fair elections