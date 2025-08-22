CEO ERA reviews World Bank funded JTFRP

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 22: Chief Executive Officer (CEO), JKERA, Shreya Singhal, today chaired a meeting to review the progress on World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project being executed by JKERA.

Chief Executive Officer, JKERA was apprised that 197 sub-projects, out of the total of 213 sub-projects taken up under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi flood Recovery Project, have already been completed while as work on remaining sub-projects is under execution.

The Chief Executive Officer, J&KERA interacted with the officers of the various PIUs (project implementation units) which are executing various components of the World Bank funded JTFRP. CEO, ERA directed all the PIU’s (Project Implementation Units) to ensure completion of all works within the stipulated timelines.

The meeting was attended by MD, JKMSCL, Chief Accounts Officer, JTFRP, Project Manager, J&KERA, Jammu/ Kashmir, S.E (PWD) (R&B), Baramulla, S.E, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Executive Engineer, (PWD)(R&B) North. Executive Engineer, (PWD) (R&B) South, Deputy Project Managers of J&KERA and officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, PWD (R&B) Central, North and South.