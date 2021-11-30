

Police in Budgam has recovered an ancient sculpture from the Khag area.

Accordingly, a team of officers from the Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K Government were called for an examination of the recovered sculpture at District Police Office Budgam.

During the examination, it was revealed that the recovered sculpture of Durga, the deity in the Hindu religion, dates back roughly to 7th AD (about 1300 years old). The sculpture is carved in a black stone with goddess Durga seated on a lion throne, however, some part of the left side arm is missing. Moreover, the sculpture is having the influence of the Gandhara School of Art.

The recovered sculpture was handed over formally to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh Deputy Director Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums and his team by Tahir Saleem Khan, SSP Budgam in presence of Police/Civil officers after fulfilling all the legal formalities.

Interestingly, this is the second recovery of such a sculpture in the district.

The sculpture recovered in August

Earlier in August, police had recovered a similar sculpture from Khansahib area.