Centre’s public outreach initiative to JK: Union MoS Power visits Rajouri

Jammu: Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar has said that ensuring prompt, smooth and hassle-free services at the doorsteps of the common masses is the priority of the Central Government.

The Minister is on a two day tour of district Rajouri as part of the public outreach programme of the Central Government to J&K.

During the first leg of the tour, Gurjar inspected the progress on GMC Rajouri being executed by the PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 139 crores. The concerned officer briefed the Minister about the physical financial status of the project in detail.

The Minister directed the concerned officers to ensure that the project is completed within the decided time frame so that the public is provided necessary health benefits with the completion of the project. He also asked for maintaining transparency in the execution process.

Among the others, DDC Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan; DIG, Vivek Puri; Additional Private Secretary to Minister, Vikas Shukla; SSP, Sheema Qasba Nabi; ADC, Sachin Dev Singh; Principal GMC, Brij Mohan Gupta; ACR, Tahir Mustafa Malik; SE PWD, Javaid Maqbool; SE Jal Shakti, JP Singh; ACD, Sushil Khajuria besides other concerned officers accompanied the Minister during his visit.

DDC Member Dhangri, Rameshwar Singh; BDC Chairperson Dhangri, Tazeem Akhter besides PRI members and people from all sections of life were present on the occasion.

During his visit to panchayat Upper Dhangri, the locals also apprised the Minister about a number of issues and demands of their areas and sought immediate redressal of the same. The Minister gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands raised on the occasion and assured the public that all their genuine concerns would be redressed in a time bound manner.

The Minister also inspected a number of developmental works including 07 Kms PMGSY Peo Malayala road and 57 meter span bridge. The Minister asked for completing the work on the projects within the set timelines to provide necessary benefits to the locals.

Interacting with the locals of the area, the Minister said, “The objective of the visit is to disseminate the information about the importance of the government policies with regard to the overall development of J&K and its people along with steps taken in this direction.”

He said that the Government is making consistent efforts to promote and disseminate information about the implementation of the policies and programs being made for the all-round development of the Union Territory.

“The Government is making efforts to increase the power capacity of the UT from 3000 Watts to 6000 Watts in five years to mitigate the sufferings of the general public”, the Minister informed.

He also said that the Central Government is also committed to promote the tourism potential of the UT of J&K and a number of measures are being taken in this regard.

“With the establishment of the GMC, the health infrastructure of the district would be strengthened further and it will benefit the public of twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch”, said the Minister.

He said that the Government has launched a number of schemes and welfare programs for the welfare of the general public and urged upon them to avail the benefits of the same.

Gurjar also urged upon the public to get themselves registered under SEHAT scheme to avail the necessary benefits under the scheme.

“The Government is committed to ensure full transparency and accountability in its functioning and all possible measures are being taken to make all the basic facilities at the doorsteps of the common masses so that no one is deprived of getting their basic rights”, the Minister said.

“With the establishment of the District Development Council, all the three tiers of the Panchayat Raj system have become fully functional and concrete measures are being taken to strengthen the PRIs”, said the Minister.

Meanwhile, to review the developmental scenario of the district, the Minister also chaired a meeting of the concerned officers in the Conference Hall of the PWD Dak Bunglow.

Among the others, DDC Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan; DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Vivek Puri; SSP, Sheema Qasba Nabi; ADDC, Pawan Kumar; MD JPDCL, Gurmit Singh; MD JKPTCL, Naseeb Singh; ADC Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh; DFO Rajouri, Arshdeep Singh; DFO Nowshera, Suresh Manda; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; SE PWD, Javaid Maqbool; SE Jal Shakti, JP Singh; SE PDD, Sandeep Seith; ACD, Sushil Khajuria; DSEO, Bilal Rashid Mir besides other officers attended the meeting.

While speaking during the meeting, the Minister directed the concerned officers to work with added zeal and enthusiasm to ensure that the benefits of the different welfare schemes and programmes are percolated to the last beneficiary of the district and also make sure that all the basic amenities are provided to the public at their doorsteps so that they don’t face any inconvenience.

He directed the Executing Agencies to speed up the work on the developmental projects and ensure that they are completed within the already set timelines and also regularly monitor the pace and maintain quality while executing the developmental projects.

He also stressed for enhancing female literacy rate in the district and instructed the officers to take concrete measures in this connection.

Concerning skill development among the unemployed youth of the district, the Minister asked the concerned officers to devise a suitable action plan in this regard so that the unemployed youth of the district can get employment under self-employment generation schemes.

Regarding the vaccination of the people for COVID in the 18-44 age group, the Minister directed the concerned officer to ensure that all the eligible beneficiaries are covered under the inoculation drive within the shortest possible time.

The Ministry also convened a meeting of the public representatives and prominent citizens and discussed the issues of the areas of their respective jurisdictions. The meeting was attended by the DDC Chairman, Naseem Liyaqat; Vice Chairman DDC, Shabir Khan besides DDC Members and BDC Chairpersons also attended the meeting.

The PRIs during the meeting apprised the Minister about a number of issues and demands of their areas including augmentation of water and power supply, macadamization of roads, better health care facilities besides other related issues were discussed threadbare in the meeting.

The Minister while addressing the PRIs said that they act as a bridge between the public and the Government and urged upon them to make best possible efforts to take their areas to new heights of development.

He asked them to bring in notice the issues hampering the developmental activities in their areas so that they can be redressed timely.

The Minister also asked them to ensure the proper implementation of the welfare schemes and programmes on ground level in their areas for the larger public interest.