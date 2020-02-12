Lead Stories
Centre’s Mission Kashmir 3.0: 25 member foreign delegation begins JK tour
Srinagar, Feb 12: Seemingly praising the beauty of Kashmir, Ambassador from Dominican Republic Frank Hans Dannenberg on Wednesday sent officials into tizzy when he remarked that they have come as “tourists” to the valley.
Frank Hans Dannenberg is a part of 25 member diplomats’ delegation which arrived in Srinagar for on-the-spot assessment of the situation post abrogation of Article 370
The group includes envoys from European Union, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, Netherlands and Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Envoys from Canada, New Zealand, Poland Uganda, Namibia, Rawanda Guinea, Dominican Republic, Afghanistan and Mexico are also part of the delegation.
Soon after arriving at Srinagar International Airport, the envoys were taken to famed Dal Lake for a Shikara ride. Few of them took time out from their schedule to talk to media.
Ambassador from Dominican Republic Frank Hans Dannenberg appreciated the landscape of Kashmir saying they have come as tourists to the valley. “We have been seeing Kashmir and it is a beautiful place. We are just here as tourists,” he said.
Freddy Svane, envoy from Denmark said they have come to assess the situation in Kashmir. “It is fantastic to be here. We came here to see how thing are working here,” he said.
Tahir Qadiry, Charge de Affairs at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi, said he saw shops open and students going to schools. “We are here to get a first-hand account of situation. It was great to see people opening their shops and students going to schools,” he said.
Qadiry said he had desired to visit Kashmir for long. “Everything is fine here. It is the part of the world I wanted to see. It is really great to see people here,” he said.
Later the envoys met various delegations including politicians, youth activists, students, journalists and women activists. From releasing politicians to restoration of internet, various demands were put forth by the local delegations during the meeting.
BJP’s spokesperson Khalid Jehangir, who was one among the visitors, urged the envoys to impress upon the central government to release mainstream political leaders including three former chief ministers.
“Government of India knows sufferings of people at administrative level. I pressed for immediate release of detained leaders including Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Politicians also enjoy human rights,” he said.
Politicians including Shoib Lone and Usman Majeed also met the visiting delegation.
Youth activist from Baramulla Tauseef Raina said he raised the issue of damage to property in the ceasefire violation on LoC.
“We told them to promote Kashmir handicrafts and tourism internationally. We urged the envoys that they should play their role to bring India and Pakistan on table for talks,” he said.
Activists from Pahari and Gujjar community also met the envoys and called for the implementation of Forest Act.
The envoys also had an interaction with a media delegation. Media persons spoke about continuing blockade of the broadband services in the valley. A delegation of students also met the visiting envoys.
The diplomats are scheduled to travel to Jammu, where they will meet Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu and civil society groups.
The visit comes barely a week after Centre detained two former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and four other politicians including two ex-ministers, under Public Safety Act (PSA).
Last month, diplomats from 15 countries visited Kashmir. In October last year, another delegation of EU lawmakers visited Kashmir.
All these visits are staged: Yechury
Press Trust of India
New Delhi, Feb 12: Sitaram Yechury, general secretary, CPI(M), lambasted the central government for providing no relief to the people of Kashmir.
Commenting on the visit of a foreign delegation to Srinagar on Wednesday, he said, “Diplomats come and go. All these visits are staged. Once they leave, new draconian sections are slapped on the leaders of the J&K.”
Yechury was addressing a press conference in Delhi along with party member from Kashmir Yousuf Tarigami.
Tarigami too took a dig at the Centre, asking it to notify Jammu and Kashmir as a “central jail” so that it no longer has to enforce draconian laws like the Public Safety Act on its citizens.
Welcoming the AAP”s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, he said the people of the national capital have shown some light in the “regime of darkness”.
“The government should notify Jammu and Kashmir as a central jail. Then they do not have to invoke the PSA or force us to stay inside our homes,” Tarigami said during a press conference at the party office here.
“We have no trust in the government, but we trust the wisdom of the people of this country who have expressed it time and again. What happened yesterday in Delhi gives us hope. The victory is the light in this regime of darkness,” he said congratulating the people of Delhi.
Tarigami attacked the Centre over the continued restrictions in the valley and said the delegations which are being taken to Jammu and Kashmir can see that even the guesthouses have been turned into “detention centres”.
Likening Jammu and Kashmir to Tihar jail, Yechury said, “Jammu and Kashmir cannot have a Shaheen Bagh for similar reasons as there cannot be a Shaheen Bagh in Tihar jail”.
Shaheen Bagh in Delhi has become the epicentre of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as women with young children have been staging a sit-in protest there for nearly two months.
“The government will repent what it did to J-K. I am also saying that all those people who clapped at the insult of Kashmir on August 5, where the entire community of Kashmir was humiliated, will repent it. The government has to take accountability of what happened. Hope it is not too late,” Tarigami said.
He also questioned why the central government did not hold elections in the state legislature and allow the people to decide their representatives.
Yechury also hit out at the government over the invoking of the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on former J-K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and questioned how “getting support of people was a crime”, referring to the dossier on them.
The PSA was invoked against Abdullah due to his “considerable influence” and ability to draw voters to polling booths, said the government dossier that contained charges against the politician. Apart from him, Mehbooba Mufti and several other Kashmiri political leaders were charged under the Act last week.
Referring to the dossier which cites green colour of Mufti’s party flag as one of the reasons for slapping PSA on her, Yechury quipped that if the colour was the problem, then one-third of the Indian flag was also the same colour.
“If green colour is a problem, then how does one qualify the tricolour which has one-third green. Will that be removed?” he said.
Yechury also said that he was receiving delegations from Jammu and Ladakh regions from people who were concerned about their rights that they enjoyed in the past and under Article 35 A.
“Till the time the Supreme Court does not decide on the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, the Jammu and Kashmir administration should not take decisions like giving government land to individuals and trusts from different states. Such decisions cannot be legally sustainable,” he added.
Ministers submit feedback reports to PMO
New Delhi, Feb 12: More than 30 Union ministers, who visited Jammu and Kashmir last month, have submitted their feedback to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the implementation of various development schemes there, officials said on Wednesday.
As many as 37 central ministers visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation and interact with people on various development schemes.
Over 30 of them have submitted their reports to the Home Ministry and those were forwarded to the PMO recently, a government official said.
The reports were primarily on how the welfare schemes were being implemented and the issues on which the Centre and the Union territory administration should focus on for optimum results, the official added.
The reports were given in a proforma so that action could be taken on the basis of the feedback.
The central ministers visited Jammu and Kashmir following a directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wanted an honest assessment of the various welfare schemes being implemented in the newly-created Union territory.
Among those who visited Jammu and Kashmir were Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, ministers of state for home G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai.
The ministers only spoke about the development initiatives and there was no reference to political issues, the official said.
Interacting with the locals, they got first-hand information about the roads, healthcare facilities, power situation, functioning of academic institutions etc. in the Union territory.
There were two sets of feedback – one on the initiatives taken by the UT administration and the other on the Centre’s initiatives – another official said.
Most of the central ministers stayed overnight at their respective places of visit such as Baramulla, Ganderbal, Doda, besides others.
In August last year, the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into Union territories.
Since then, the Centre has been closely monitoring the on-the-ground implementation of various development programmes there.
Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the President’s rule.
Sara’s petition in SC against PSA on Omar Abdullah: Judge recuses himself from hearing plea
New Delhi, Feb 12: Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by Sara Abdulla Pilot challenging detention of her brother and NC leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act.
Sara’s plea came up for hearing before a three-judge bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Shantanagoudar and Sanjiv Khanna.
“I am not participating in this matter,” Justice Shantanagoudar said at the outset.
The bench said the plea could be heard on Thursday.
Sara urged for issuance of a writ of habeas corpus for authorities to forthwith produce Omar Abdullah before the Supreme Court and set him at liberty.
The petition is represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Gopal Sankaranarayanan.
She said she was gravely concerned about the welfare, safety and security of her brother. He was already under detention from August 5 last year — the day the Centre removed the special rights of the Kashmiri people under Article 370 — when the PSA was slapped on him on February 5, 2020.
Sara said she was shocked to learn that, just like what happened to their father, the government, had imposed a fresh lease of detention under the PSA on her brother too.
The petition explained that Omar Abdullah’s detention from August 5 under Section 107 Cr. PC (security for keeping the peace) was scheduled to end on February 5, 2020. His release was imminent. He had served the maximum period of detention.
On February 5, the Executive Magistrate, instead of releasing Omar, ordered his further detention under Section 8 of the PSA of 1978 in an “arbitrary exercise of power”.
Sara asked what the point was of detaining a man already detained through the long months of lockdown suffered across Jammu and Kashmir.
In fact, during the past six months there had been no effort by authorities to verify the truth behind the “information” that Omar Abdullah was a threat to peace. On the other hand, there were reams of material in the form of tweets and public statements vouching for his exemplary conduct to maintain peace, she said.
Sara urged there was danger to her brother’s life and liberty.
The government, in its PSA dossier against charging Omar, described him as a threat to public safety. It said he was “planning activities against the Union government”. It also highlighted “his popularity and potential to draw voters to polling booths”.
The writ petition argued that the detention order was illegal as it conflated ‘governmental policy’ with the ‘Indian State’, suggesting that any opposition to the former constituted a threat to the latter.
“This is wholly antithetical to a democratic polity and undermines the Indian Constitution,” it added.
Both the dossier and detention order contain “patently false and ridiculous material, essentially accusing the detenu of becoming a popular figure among general masses”. The grounds of detention were at best “illusory, vague and irrelevant”, Sara contended.
The petition argued that if a petitioner’s personal liberty had already been taken away, there would be no fresh material or grounds for his further detention. Hence, the new detention order under the PSA was simply “motivated by malice”.
The petition narrated how at one point of time during his over six-month detention, Omar had refused the government’s overture to set him free in exchange for an undertaking that he would not participate in public assemblies in connection with the de-operationalisation of Article 370.
Two other former J&K Chief Ministers —Omar’s father Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — remained detained under the PSA along with other leaders.
3 firemen killed as building collapses in Jammu
Jammu, Feb 12: Three firefighters were killed and six persons injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Jammu city on Wednesday when fire department personnel were trying to put out a blaze, officials said.
Director General of Fire and Emergency Services, V K Singh said the building in Golepulli area of Tallab Tillo, housing a saw mill on the ground floor, collapsed during the firefighting operation.
“We lost three personnel in the incident, while six persons — four civilians and two firemen — were rescued in an injured condition and were evacuated to a hospital,” Singh who supervised the rescue operation, told PTI.
Soon after the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police rushed to the scene and were later joined by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rescue the trapped persons.
After hectic efforts, the bodies of the three trapped firefighters identified as Vimal Kumar Raina, Rattan Chand and Mohammad Aslam were retrieved from under the debris, Singh said.
He said the fire department rushed firefighters after receiving a distress call at 4.48 am and were making efforts to put out the blaze when suddenly the building collapsed at 5.30 am.
“We have rescued four trapped civilians in the morning while two of our personnel suffered injuries. All the rescued persons were evacuated and taken to a hospital,” Singh said, adding that while one of the firemen is being treated for serious burn injuries, the other is undergoing treatment for head injuries.
“There was a huge stock of timber in the saw mill and a gas cylinder also exploded during the fire as a result of which the building collapsed due to intense heat,” the DG said.
He said the NDRF team was mobilized from Pathankot to assist in the rescue operation.
Lauding the role of the fire and emergency department in restricting the blaze in the congested area, Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma said despite suffering casualties, the firefighters did a tremendous job in controlling the fire and rescuing trapped civilians.
“It is a tragic incident and we are looking into the cause of the fire. It is a matter of investigation whether the building was unsafe,” he told reporters.
An official of the NDRF said they got the call at around 6 am and joined the rescue effort around 8.30 am.
“The rescue operation took time as we have to make an approach through the debris to reach the trapped persons,” he said, adding that no one else is believed to be trapped under the rubble.
LG expresses grief: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives of firefighters.
In his condolence message, the Lt Governor has prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief.
He has directed the administration to provide best possible medical treatment to the injured.
The Lt Governor lauded the valor of the firefighters and observed that they have always remained in the forefront at the time of fire outbreak or any other such emergent situation.
Meanwhile, V K Singh, Director General of Police, Prisons, Fire and Emergency Services called on the Lt Governor and briefed him about the incident. He also briefed the Lt Governor about the health condition of the injured fire-fighters and the medical treatment being provided to them for their early recovery. The Lt Governor stressed high importance on generating awareness regarding adherence to fire safety norms in all public buildings to avoid any such untoward incident in the future