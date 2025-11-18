Centre Warns Private TV Channels Against Airing Sensitive, Provocative Content, Issues Advisory

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory to all private satellite television channels, urging them to refrain from airing sensitive or provocative content linked to recent incidents, including the Red Fort blast case.

The Ministry has taken note of certain broadcasts where alleged individuals involved in the Red Fort blasts were shown in a manner that appeared to justify acts of violence.

Some channels, it said, had even aired videos or information that could be interpreted as guidance on creating explosive materials content that may unintentionally incite violence, disturb public order, or threaten national security.

The Ministry reminded broadcasters of their responsibility to follow the Programme and Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

It pointed out that such content could violate Rules 6(1)(d), 6(1)(e), and 6(1)(h) of the Cable Television Network Rules, which prohibit obscene or defamatory content, material that encourages violence or promotes anti-national attitudes, and anything that compromises the integrity of the nation.

Broadcasters have been advised to avoid telecasting any visuals that may aid or abet unlawful activities.