Centre unveils Rs 1 lakh crore budget for J&K

Each DDC to get Rs 10 crore development fund, BDC Rs 25 lakh

Srinagar: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday unveiled Rs 1,08,621 crore budget of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha.

The budget document shows that its focus is on good governance, socio-economic development of the people, infrastructure building and generation of employment.

“The budget for 2021-22 for J&K shall again cross Rs.1 lakh crore mark, an indicator or our commitment to make J&K a model of development,” reads the document.

The total budget estimates for the next fiscal is Rs 1,08,621 crore. Of which Rs. 39,817 are earmarked for capital expenditure and Rs 68,804 crore for revenue expenditure.

This means 37 % of the earmarked budget shall be spent on development and infrastructure projects.

Key announcements

For the first time, the government has earmarked development funds for district development councils and block development councils.

According to the budget document, Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for DDCs in the budget. This means each DDC will get Rs 10 crore each in 2021-22.

Similarly, Rs 71.25 crore have been proposed as ‘development fund’ for 285 block development councils. This means each BDC will get Rs 25 lakh as development.

The government has also proposed to spend Rs 30 crore for establishment of DDCs/BDCs offices in 2021-22. Around Rs 1313 crore have been provisioned for PRIs/ULBs for rural and urban infrastructure, the documents reveal.

In the budget, Rs 400 crore has been provisioned for GST reimbursement to ensure timely reimbursement of the claims. Around Rs 200 crore has been set aside for the “Mission Youth programme”.

The government has also kept a budgetary provision of Rs 800 for capitalization of the J&K Bank Limited.

The budget also proposes to earmark Rs 300 crore for CRIF roads, Rs 1500 crore for PMGSY roads and Rs 500 crore for NABARD scheme and Rs 28 crore for maintenance of Mughal Road.

According to the document, Rs 227.73 crore have been allocated for establishment of 37 oxygen generation plants in all medical colleges, associated hospitals and district Hospitals of UT of J&K to cope up with additional requirement of medical oxygen due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the budget, Rs 40 crore has been earmarked as ex-gratia relief for COVID warriors. The budget document also states that two new medical colleges at Udhampur and Handwara (District Kupwara) have been approved at a cost of Rs 325 crore each.

The other key announcement vis-à-vis health sector is establishment of cancer institute at Srinagar & Jammu at a cost of Rs 120 crore each.

The budget document also states that 723 ICT labs will be established in equal number of Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools at a cost of Rs 46.27 crore.

According to the document, 245 works would be completed during 2021-22 which include construction of model schools, additional classrooms, lavatory facilities, smart class rooms.

In the budget, Rs 200 crore has been provisioned for development of new industrial estates in UT during 2021-22.