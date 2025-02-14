Srinagar, Feb 13: The Centre has spent Rs 29,903 crore on the development and maintenance of national highways and has constructed 1,003 km of roads in Jammu and Kashmir during the past five years.

In response to a question, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said that several ambitious projects, including the four-laning of highways and construction of many tunnels, are part of this ongoing push to modernize road networks in both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Minister provided a state-wise breakdown of the expenditure incurred and the length of national highways constructed over the past five years.

“Improved highways are expected to reduce travel time, ensure year-round connectivity, and strengthen security infrastructure in the region,” the minister said.

“With continued investments in infrastructure, the central government is set to accelerate highway construction in J&K and Ladakh. The focus remains on making travel safer and more efficient while also supporting economic growth and regional development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gadkari said that Ladakh received Rs 1,608 crore, leading to the construction of 143 km of road length in the Union Territory.