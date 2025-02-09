Jammu, Feb 8:: Union Minister of State in PMODr Jitendra Singh today called for effective implementation of all the water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Jammu and Kashmir to attain their saturation. He was addressing a public gathering in the village Jasrota here after inaugurating seven water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The schemes costing 25.31 crore rupees will benefit 15,881 souls, covering 2584 households in 10 villages, including Jasrota, Rakh Hoshyari, Padyari, Saktha Chak, Bhadoli Charpad and Mangtian. The Minister informed that a total of 303 water supply schemes, with an estimated cost of 1369.57 crore rupees, are being taken up in district Kathua under Jal Jeevan Mission. Dr Singh pointed out that certain issues are being faced in the proper implementation of the schemes which are being sorted out in coordination with the J&K government.

Presenting a report card of the works done in his Parliamentary constituency in the first 100 days of the Narendra Modi Government 3.0, he enumerated the key projects like the prestigious Chattergala tunnel and Delhi to Katra Expressway corridor, saying these ambitious projects are nearing their completion. Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a new work culture, Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that the government is focused on completing the stalled projects to boost connectivity in remote parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that inspired by the Prime Minister’s call to ‘Nation First’, the present dispensation is working with a ‘Whole of Government’ approach in the service of the masses across the country. The Minister said that once completed, the strategic Chattergala tunnel to be a game-changer in providing all-weather connectivity between Doda and Lakhanpur will be a game-changer in providing all-weather connectivity between Doda and Lakhanpur. He informed the gathering that it has now been decided to build nine additional underpasses along the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, fulfilling a public demand.

Underlining the potential of tourism to create employment opportunities and boost livelihoods, Dr Jitendra Singh said steps are also being taken to promote tourism in places such as Basohli and Mantalia in the region. The Minister informed that the Mansar area of Udhampur district is also being developed as a tourist destination under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

Dr Jitendra Singh stated that in the times to come, district Kathua will become a major hub of economic activity, offering avenues of self-employment to the local youth. He mentioned that the district has earned a unique distinction for having North India’s first Bio-tech Park, Seed Processing Plant, and North India’s only Homeopathic College. The Minister urged the youth to avail the subsidy being provided by the government for the promotion of Khadi to earn their livelihoods.

Minister for Jal Shakti, J&K Government, Javed Ahmed Rana; MLA, Jasrota, Rajiv Jasroti; MLA, Bani, Dr Rameshwar Singh; MLA, Hiranagar, Vijay Kumar Sharma; Vice Chairman, DDC, Kathua, Shri Raghunadan Singh Bablu, representatives of PRIs and officials from Department of Jal Shakti were among those present on the occasion.