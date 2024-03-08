Centre sanctions Rs. 2093.92 Cr for widening, strengthening NH projects in J&K

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said, in Jammu & Kashmir, an allocation of Rs. 1404.94 crore has been approved for the Widening and Strengthening project of the Rafiabad – Kupwara – Chowkibal – Tangdhar – Chamkot section of National Highway-701.

He said this initiative, executed under Project Beacon in Baramulla & Kupwara districts on EPC Mode under Package I, aims to transform the 51 Km route into 2 lanes with Paved, Shoulders. Critical for logistics in the region, this strategic route connecting Baramulla and Kupwara districts plays a pivotal role and is integral to the development of the tourism sector in North Kashmir near the International Border

In another post, Gadkari said, an allocation of Rs. 126.58 crore has been approved for the development, Operation, and Maintenance of a Ropeway from SDA Parking (Near Zabarwan Park) to Shankaracharya Temple.

He said, spanning 1.05 Km in Srinagar district, this initiative operates on the Hybrid Annuity Mode, utilizing MonoCable Detachable Gondola (MDG) Technology with a capacity to transport 700 PPHPD. This project is designed to offer a panoramic view of Srinagar city and Dal Lake, providing a safe and convenient transportation means. It ensures easy access for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens to visit the temple, reducing travel time from approximately 30 minutes to about 5 minutes. Additionally, it serves as an eco-friendly mode of transport, creates employment opportunities for the local populace, and brings economic benefits to the region by enhancing tourism, the Minister added.

The Minister said an allocation of Rs. 562.40 crores has been approved for the Upgradation and Strengthening project of the Nashri- Chennani section of National Highway-244. Spanning 39.10 Km in districts Udhampur & Ramban, this initiative operates on the EPC mode under National Highway (O).

He said with Patnitop being a prominent tourist spot, the road’s enhancement is poised to offer improved connectivity to Patnitop, thereby fostering the economic development of the region.

Last month, Nitin Gadkari said the government has sanctioned Rs 1,170.16 crore for 29 road projects in Ladakh.

In a post on social media platform X, Gadkari said Rs 1,170.16 crore has been sanctioned for 29 road projects, encompassing state highways and other major roads in the Union Territory.

Additionally, Rs 181.71 crore has been allocated for 8 bridges under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for the fiscal year 2023 24, the road transport and highways minister said.

He said Ladakh, the largest Union Territory in terms of area and the second least populous in the country, will witness improved connectivity to its remote villages through the approved initiatives.

The enhancement in road connectivity is expected to stimulate economic activities, particularly in agriculture and tourism, contributing to the overall infrastructural development of Ladakh, he added.

Earlier, Gadkari gave the green signal for the construction of the Parimpora-Shalteng Flyover.

The approval comes as a crucial step towards mitigating the persistent traffic congestion issues in the area.

As per the details available, the upcoming flyover project aims to provide a strategic solution to the mounting traffic snarls experienced by commuters traversing the Parimpora-Shalteng corridor.

The Parimpora-Shalteng road is the place that joins major roads with Srinagar city, such as Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, and other places, enhancing transportation infrastructure in Srinagar.

Local authorities and stakeholders have expressed optimism regarding the positive impact of the Parimpora-Shalteng Flyover, anticipating its role in transforming the commuting experience for the populace.

Furthermore, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha hailed the Union government’s approval for the construction of the flyover.

Sinha in a post on X, said that the project will boost connectivity to Sonamarg & approval of the vital Parimpora-Shalteng flyover will ease traffic congestion and make travel smoother for people of north Kashmir.

“Grateful to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble MORTH Sh Nitin Gadkari Ji for assistance to key infra project that will boost connectivity to Sonmarg & approval to vital Parimpora-Shalteng Flyover to ease traffic congestion & make travel smoother for people of North Kashmir,” Office of J&K LG wrote