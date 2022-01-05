The Centre has revised home isolation guidelines for Covid-19 patients, under which they can now end their isolation period seven days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Earlier, a Covid patient was required to be in home isolation for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

The Centre also said there was no need to go in for a retest once the home isolation period was over for a coronavirus patient.

According to the union home ministry, a patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least seven days have passed from testing positive for the virus, and showing no fever for three successive days. There is no need for a retest after the patient’s home isolation period is over, the home ministry added.

These are the guidelines released for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic Covid cases. The patients, however, will continue to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

India, meanwhile, recorded 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 653 cases followed by Delhi at 464, Kerala at 185, Rajasthan at 174, Gujarat at 154 and Tamil Nadu at 121 cases.

India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the total cases to 3,50,18,358. The active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data. The country’s Covid death toll has climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 daily fatalities, the data stated. An increase of 42,174 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.18 per cent, while weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.60 per cent, according to the ministry.