Centre prepares 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines ahead of 3rd wave: Report

Before the third wave of COVID-19 begins in the country, the government is preparing a 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines, apart from common drugs and supplements.

The Centre is trying to create an inventory of medicines like remdesivir and favipiravir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, Business Standard has reported.

During the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, there was a shortage of these medicines. Anti-viral drug remdesivir was even sold in the black market at inflated prices.

“The Centre is planning to procure 5 million vials of remdesivir ahead of the third wave. What’s better is that this time, the government is paying us in advance,” an executive at a pharmaceutical company told Business Standard.

The executive said India has the capacity to make around 10 million remdesivir vials a month.

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare, told the publication that the company has a three-month inventory of remdesivir.

“India is trying to create an inventory that would last around 30 days. If a wave hits, manufacturers can produce fresh batches within that time,” said Patel.

Dr Samiran Panda, head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on July 16 said India might experience the third wave of COVID-19 infections at the end of August, but it may not be as intense as the second wave.