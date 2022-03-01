Amid rising prices, the government has come up with a new alternative to help consumers access a cheaper LPG cylinder

Indane has brought you the Composite Cylinder for the convenience of its customers.

A 10 kilogram cyender will cost Rs 633.5. You can easily move this cylinder from one place to another. Apart from this, if your family is small then this can be the best option for you. LPG Gas Cylinder

This cylinder is currently available in 28 cities

IndianOil said that this composite cylinder is currently available in 28 cities, but it will soon be available in all cities.

According to the IOCL website, this cylinder is priced at Rs 634 in Mumbai, Rs 652 in Kolkata, Rs 645 in Chennai, Rs 660 in Lucknow, Rs 653 in Indore, Rs 638 in Bhopal, Rs 677 in Gorakhpur. LPG Gas Cylinder

The prices of the 14.2 kg cylinder, which is currently being distributed among the consumers cost vary from city to city. In Delhi, it costs Rs 899.50, Kolkata Rs 926, n Mumbai Rs 899.5, and Chennai Rs 915.5

Similarly, the commercial Cylinder Price in Delhi is Rs 1998.50, Kolkata Rs 2076, Mumbai Rs 1948.50, and Chennai Rs 2131.