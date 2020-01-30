Centre grants Rs 50 Cr: KU to install high definition weather data monitoring system

Srinagar, Jan 30: University of Kashmir is all set to induct high definition weather data monitoring system, photosynthesis measuring device, and high definition zoological and botanical equipment to boost scientific research.

This comes after Centre sanctioned Rs 50 crore grant for Kashmir University under Research and Innovation component of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

RUSA Coordinator, Kashmir University, Dr Manzoor Shah, said of the total grant, Rs 35 crore will be spent on research and quality improvement while Rs 15 crore will be invested to create entrepreneurship and employability hub in the varsity.

“It is first of its kind research funding for the varsity. We will upgrade and introduce latest high definition instruments including weather data monitoring system, photosynthesis measuring facilities, and high definition zoological and botanical equipment, which would boost research activity,” he said.

Shah added that Innovation component would include introduction of short term skill based courses including mobile reappearing, software development, computer servicing, and mechanical workshops. This, he said, would help in employment generation.

“Introduction of latest instruments in the research will bring more precise results and would act as a guideline to help implementing agencies to formulate a policy and combat certain environment problems,” said a Kashmir University Professor.

He said the funding will boost overall research activity and their findings would help in mitigating the burning issues of society. “With latest technology, Kashmir University research will be on par with international institutions and papers can be published in reputed journals”, he said.

Kashmir University has been awarded A+ ranking by National Assessment and Accreditation Committee (NAAC) in 2019. “Last NAAC accreditation was valid to 2016 but it was extended to March 2017. University again applied for NAAC in 2018 and in following year the committee after taking tour granted us with A+,” said an official of Kashmir University.