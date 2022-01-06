Srinagar: National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted permission for the M.Ch Urology programme at Super Specialty Hospital, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar.

Two seats have been earmarked for the course. The admission will start from the current academic year.

Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Prof. Samia Rashid congratulated the Head of the Urology Department, Prof. Syed Sajjad Nazir for this feat.

“It will boost the academic activities in the Department and shall provide a platform for the medical students to carry out their research programme in the Super Specialty Branch. It will also augment manpower, in the Department of Urology. Such a great achievement is considered a major milestone in the history of Government Medical College, Srinagar,” said Prof Saima Rashid.