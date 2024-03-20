Centre flags age limit concern after Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents have baby through IVF

Chandigarh: The government has flagged the age limit for conceiving a child via the IVF method after late singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents had a second son born last week. The singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, claims the district administration has been harassing him for documents about the child.

The couple was blessed with a child last Saturday, nearly two years after their singer-son was shot dead. Charan Singh, 58, had conceived the child through the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique, a relative had said earlier this year.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Balkaur Singh requested the administration to let the treatment be over.

“The district is harassing me that I furnish documents about the child. I request the government and the Chief Minister, to let the treatment get over. I will show up whenever I am asked to appear. I assure you that I will show all legal documents,” said Mr Singh.

The Union health ministry last week sought a report from the Punjab government regarding the IVF treatment of Charan Singh, mother of Sidhu Moose Wala, and pointed out that the age limit for IVF is 21-50 years.

“Under Section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years,” the letter said.

Announcing the birth of his second son, Balkaur Singh had also shared a photo with him on Instagram last week and said the family was healthy. His elder son, singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

