Centre  committed to provide constitutional safeguards to Ladakh: Shah

New Delhi: A six-member delegation of Apex Body, Leh (ABL), and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) from the Union Territory of Ladakh called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, today.

Union Home Minister assured the delegation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to providing necessary Constitutional safeguards to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

He assured that the High Powered Committee on Ladakh constituted to look into the demands of ABL and KDA have been discussing the modalities to provide such Constitutional safeguards. The Home Minister expressed that the consultative mechanism established through this High Powered Committee should continue to engage on issues such as measures to protect the region’s unique culture and language, protection of land and employment, inclusive development and employment generation, empowerment of LAHDCs and examine constitutional safeguards for positive outcomes.

The High Powered Committee under the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs has been working actively with the representatives of ABL and KDA.

Significant progress has been made. A sub-committee constituted by the HPC is also actively engaged with the Ministry of Law and other experts. The second meeting of the said sub-committee was held today which was attended by the representatives of ABL and KDA. Senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Legal Affairs, and Legislative Department were also present. The meeting was held cordially and various issues about land, employment, and constitutional safeguards progressed for the benefit of the people of Ladakh.