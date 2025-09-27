Centre Clears 5,061 PMAY-G Houses for J&K, LG Thanks PM Modi

Srinagar: The Union Government has sanctioned the construction of 5,061 houses in Jammu and Kashmir under a special project of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), aimed at providing relief to families whose homes were damaged in recent natural calamities across rural areas of the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said the approval would bring safety, stability, and a renewed sense of hope to thousands of affected households.

“I am grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Union Minister of Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji for sanctioning the construction of 5,061 houses which were damaged due to the recent natural calamities across rural areas of J&K. This approval under the special project of PMAY-G will bring back safety and stability in the lives of thousands of households. A new home will enable the families to regain the economic stability significantly improving the family’s well-being,” the LG said in a statement.

Officials in the Rural Development Department said the sanctioned housing units would be executed on a priority basis to ensure early rehabilitation of affected families. The scheme is expected to not only restore shelter but also strengthen rural livelihoods by supporting construction-linked local employment.

The announcement has been welcomed by locals and panchayat representatives, who described it as a timely measure for those who had lost their homes in floods and landslides earlier this year. [KNT]