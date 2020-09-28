Centre approves 29 J&K cases under Industrial Development Scheme

Jammu: Union Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra today chaired a meeting of Empowered Committee (EC) for consideration of registration of manufacturing and service sector Units under Industrial Development Scheme-2017 of J & K, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by the concerned officers of the J & K, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu Anoo Malhotra and Director Industries & Commerce, Kashmir Mehmood Shah attended the meeting through video conferencing from Jammu & Srinagar respectively.

During the meeting, 29 cases of Jammu and Kashmir were placed before the Empowered Committee for consideration of registration under IDS-2017, of which 13 cases from Jammu Division and 16 from Kashmir Division were cleared by the Empowered Committee.

It is pertinent to mention that the total investment in the cases cleared by Empowered Committee is to the tune of Rs 79.62 Crore and these units shall be able to generate employment for about 629 persons.