Applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment to the following non-teaching and library positions via the e-Samarth portal. Interested candidates must submit their applications online no later than 8th February 2023. Those who wish to apply for multiple posts must submit separate applications for each accompanied by the required fee. All downloaded forms and annexes must be sent to the Recruitment Section of the Central University of Kashmir, Green Campus, Duderhama, Ganderbal, no later than 12th February 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Important dates: Date of availability of online application form: 12th January 2023 Last date for submission of online application form: 8th February 2023 Last date for submission of downloaded copies of application form/s along with annexure: 12 February 2023

Fees: The application form along with payment of the non-refundable application fee Rs. 1500/- (Rs. 750/-for the candidates belonging to SC, ST &PwD) is to be made online via the payment link as reflected above by or before 8th February 2023. Advertisement

Note: All the relevant information/ updates shall be uploaded on the University website. The candidates are advised to remain in touch with the University website www.cukashmir.ac.in and notifying the same in newspapers shall not be obligatory university part Candidates in their own interest are advised to remain in touch with the University website www.cukashmir.ac.in.

They should also regularly check their email account for updates. Issuance of notifications in the newspapers or sending postal letters is not obligatory on thepart of the University. Applications received after the last date shall be summarily rejected and no further correspondence shall be entertained in this regard. All the candidates in their own interest are required to keep in touch with the university website.

ADVERTISEMENT

No individual communication shall be made with any candidate The downloaded application form along with requisite documents are to be submitted a recruitment Section, Central University of Kashmir, Green Campus, Duderhama, Ganderbal-191201 in person or through post by or before 12th February 2023.

For Assistance Please Contact: 1. Queries related to eligibility & other similar issues = 9469684022/9596083960/

2. Queries related to submission of the online application form & fee = 7006969538/7006545739/7006323489

Official Notification: Click here