Central Kashmir: Nine school students test positive for COVID-19

Srinagar: At least nine students were tested COVID-19 positive at a Government Higher Secondary School in Hardapanzoo area of Khansahib in Budgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that nine COVID-19 positive cases were detected from the school in random sampling.

 

“Testing for all the contacts will be undertaken in due course of time,” the official said according to the news agency.

He said that all the primary and secondary contacts of the affected students have been advised to self-isolate, quarantine themselves. (KNO)

