Central Kashmir: Gunmen loot Rs 2 lakh from bank, third such robbery in 12 days

Srinagar: In a third such incident in twelve days in Kashmir, unknown armed robbers looted Rs two lakh from a bank in Budgam district on Wednesday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the gunmen entered the extension branch of JK Bank at Chandapora in the central Kashmir district this afternoon and fired some shots on the wall inside the branch, apparently to scare off the staff.

Later they looted Rs 2 lakh cash besides one 12-bore rifle from the bank guard namely Abdul Rashid Sofi of Sanoor Kalipora.

A police officer while confirming the incident said that a case has been registered and investigations have been taken up.

Earlier, on March 16 last, three armed robbers had looted Rs 3.5 lakh from a Grameen Bank branch at Panzinara Srinagar.

Prior to it, on March 12, a Grameen Bank branch at Kunzer Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was robbed of Rs 2.24 lakh. (GNS)