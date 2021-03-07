Central Kashmir: Carpenter dies after falling from roof-top

A carpenter died after he fell off from the rooftop of a residential house in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the carpenter identified as Ghulam Hassan Khattana (53), son of Sheerbaz Khattana of Harwan area of Srinagar fell from while working on the rooftop of a newly constructed house in Hariganiwan area of Kangan.

The house belongs to one Ishfaq Ahmad Chechi, son of Farooq Ahmad Chechi of Hariganiwan, the official said.

He said that Khattana was immediately shifted to SDH Kangan, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body is still lying at SDH Kangan and will be handed over to his family members for last rites, added the official.