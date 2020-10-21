Central cabinet approves extension of MIS for procurement of apples in J&K

New Delhi, Oct 21: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the extension of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for apple procurement in Jammu and Kashmir for the current season (2020-21) also on the same terms and condition as was done during last one.

In a statement, an official spokesperson said that the procurement of apple will be done by Central Procuring Agency National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation ltd. (NAFED) through State Designated Agency, Directorate of Planning and Marketing, Department of Horticulture & Jammu & Kashmir Horticulture Processing and Marketing Corporation (JKHPMC), directly from apple farmers of J&K and the payment will be made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into Bank account of apple farmers.

He said the government has also allowed NAFED to utilize Government Guarantee of Rs. 2,500 Crore for this operation. “The losses, if any, to be incurred in this operation will be shared between Central Government and UT administration on 50:50 basis.”

He said the constituted Designated Price Committee of last Season will be continued for the fixation of price of various variety and grades of apples for this Season also. “The UT administration shall ensure the provision of basic amenities in the designated mandis.”

The spokesperson said that smooth and continuous implementation of the procurement process will be monitored by constituted Monitoring Committee under the Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary at the central level and constituted implementation & Coordination Committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary at the UT Level.

“This announcement by the Government will provide an effective marketing platform to apple growers and will facilitate employment generation for the local people. It will ensure remunerative prices for apples resulting in overall income enhancement of farmers in J&K,” he said.