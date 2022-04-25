Central Bank of India has invited applications for the post of director.

The notification has been uploaded on https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/en along with complete details about Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022.

As per the notification, the candidates have to submit their offline applications till May 5, 2022.

Post Name

Director RSETI. & Counselor FLCC

Age Limit

Less than 65 years with sound Health

Qualification

Graduate / Post Graduate degree from a UGC recognized University.

Desirable

Officers with rural development background i.e. Agriculture Finance Officer / Rural Development Officer / Agriculture Officers converted to Mainstream of banking / Lead District Managers and Faculty leaders / Faculty members of Training Centers / Colleges with specialization in Rural Development etc. shall be preferred.

Experience/Other eligibility criteria

(i) Candidate should have retired on VRS or on attaining superannuation with a minimum of 20 years of service of which at least 15 years in Officer Cadre.

(ii) He should have worked as Branch Manager on any scale in a rural branch for at least 3 years OR as AFO (Agriculture Finance Officer) in a Rural Branch for 3 years.

(iii) He should have an unblemished record and possess a satisfactory service certificate from the previous employer.

(iv) Should be well conversant with the local language.

(v) Should have retired from Scale-III or above for RSETIs & Scale-II & above for FLCs.

(vi) Should be resident of the same State, preferably same or nearby district.

Selection Procedure

The eligible candidates will be called for a personal interview and the decision of the Bank in this regard shall be final.

Submission of Application

Eligible candidates have to submit their applications in the given format (Annexure-A). The last date for receipt of the application is 05/05/2022. No applications shall be entertained beyond the stipulated date. Incomplete applications will be rejected.

Address the application, Super scribing “Application for the post of Recruitment as Director of RSETI /Counselor of FLC on contract” to Regional Manager, Central Bank of India, Regional Office address: Central Bank Of India, Main Road above Bata Show Room, Mina Bazar, Motihari, Bihar Pin Code:845401. Further, it is informed that you may submit applications to the Regional Office by hand also.

Application Fee

There is no application fee prescribed.

Contract Amount and Other Travelling Expenses

The contract amount shall be paid an amount equivalent to last pay & allowances drawn less the initial amount of Pension fixed before commutation plus relief etc. payable thereon or Rs. 25,000/- p.m. whichever is lower. Further a lump sum amount of Rs. 5000/- p.m. shall be paid towards Mobile, Conveyance, etc. However, the condition of “Last Pay & Allowance drawn by the Officer less the initial amount of pension fixed before commutation plus relief, etc.” will apply only to the pension co-opted retired bank official of a Nationalized Bank and in the case of non-pensioner, the candidate will be eligible only for Rs. 25,000/- p.m. together with lump sum amount of Rs. 5000/- towards Mobile, Conveyance, etc. Please note that no other benefits or charges shall accrue or be payable.

Reimbursement of TA/DA for traveling as per the requirement of the post shall be made as per the revised rate of Rs. 300/- per day and traveling allowance to be paid on actual expenses. No other allowances/reimbursement of expenses will be admissible.

(For FLCC)

The contract amount shall be paid an amount equivalent to last pay & allowances drawn less the initial amount of Pension fixed before commutation plus relief etc. payable thereon or Rs. 15,000/- p.m. whichever is lower Further a lump sum amount of Rs. 500/- p.m. shall be paid towards Mobile, Conveyance, etc. However, the condition of “Last Pay & Allowance drawn by the Officer less the initial amount of pension fixed before commutation plus relief, etc.” will apply only to the pension co-opted retired bank official of a Nationalized Bank and in the case of non-pensioner, the candidate will be eligible only for Rs. 15,000/- p.m. together with lump sum amount of Rs. 500/- towards Mobile, Conveyance, etc. Please note that no other benefits or charges shall accrue or be payable.

Reimbursement of TA/DA for traveling as per the requirement of the post shall be made as per the revised rate of Rs. 300/- per day and traveling expenses to be paid on an actual basis. No Diem allowances/reimbursement shall be payable where the vehicle is provided.

How To Apply

Address the application, to the Regional Manager, Central Bank of India, Regional Office address: Central Bank Of India, Main Road above Bata Show Room, Mina Bazar, Motihari, Bihar Pin Code: 845401.