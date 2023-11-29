New Delhi: As Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited action film Animal gets ready to hit the theatres on December 1, the movie’s Censor Board of Film Certification report has been released. As per an image of the report being shared widely on social media, the duration of the film is 203 minutes or 3 hours 23 minutes. In addition to awarding the film an Adults Only (A) certificate, the CBFC also asked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make five changes to the film. One change involves “intimate visuals,” and addressing it, the report says, “Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:37.” Additionally, CBFC ordered a word at 1 hour and 31 minutes to be modified to “Black” and the word “vastra” to be replaced with “costume”. Additionally, two undisclosed dialogues were modified to “Kabhi nahin” and “Kya bol rahe ho aap”. The word “natak” at 2 hours and 13 minutes was muted, and the subtitles were changed to “You change pads four times a month.”

Sharing the report on X [formerly Twitter], a user wrote, "#Animal CBFC Report. Run-time: 3hr 23min 29sec. Certified: A. #AnimalCensorReport."

Take a look at the CBFC report here:

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Animal stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

Despite the obvious violence and action in the film, the trailer points to a complicated father-son relationship drama. While Anil Kapoor plays the father, Balbir Singh, the son’s role of Arjun Singh is essayed by Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking about the film at its trailer launch, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it’s about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That’s what the core of the film is.”

About his character in particular, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I won’t call it darkness but it is the most complex character I have played. Sandeep has given many colours to not just mine but every character. He gives all characters different emotions, complexities and that is very exciting to portray.”Explaining how he came about to accept the role, the Tamasha actor said, “Sandeep reached out to me one day over text and asked to meet him. When I got the text, I thought it was a prank. But I went to meet him anyway. When we met, Sandeep showed me a photograph from the days when I was not working, when I used to play in the Celebrity Cricket League. In that photograph, I am looking somewhere far away. He showed that photo and said I want you to do this film because I want the expression that you have in this picture. I said ‘Chalo, bekaari ke din kaam aa gaye (My days of unemployment were of some help after all)’. I love you Sandeep for giving me this opportunity.”

Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Hindi film after the hugely successful [and polarising] Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh, meanwhile, is a remake of Sandeep’s directorial debut, the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.