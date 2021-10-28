Agra: Three Kashmiri students were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra yesterday for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s win over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup, NDTV reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those celebrating Pakistan’s win will be charged with sedition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office tweeted this morning. All three are engineering students at the Raja Balwant Singh College in Agra.

Arsheed Yousuf and Inayat Altaf Sheikh are in their third year of college, and Showkat Ahmed Ganai is in his fourth.

They have been charged with promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, and cyber-terrorism. They may also face sedition charges, indicated a tweet from the Chief Minister’s office.

The college had already suspended the students on Monday saying they were found “being involved in indiscipline act of posting status in favour of Pakistan” after the India-Pakistan match. Four more people have been arrested in the state; three in Bareilly and one in Lucknow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident came to light that after the match, anti-national remarks were made. We received a complaint, and an FIR was lodged. They were arrested after a probe,” Vikas Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Agra City said.