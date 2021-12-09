Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with officers and staff of Raj Bhavan today condoled the sad demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 Armed Forces personnel, who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on Wednesday.

Raj Bhavan officials also observed silence for two minutes in the memory of General Rawat, his wife, and 11 Armed Forces Personnel.

Conveying his deepest condolences to the members of bereaved families, the Lt Governor said that General Rawat’s passing away is an irreparable loss to the nation.

“The country will forever remain indebted to General Rawat for his reforms in armed forces, outstanding leadership and vision,” Lt Governor said.